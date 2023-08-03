News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection

Chesterfield teen to represent Team GB at 2023 UCI Cycling World Championship

One supremely talented youngster is getting set for a ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’ representing Team GB at the upcoming cycling world championships.
By Oliver McManus
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 14:49 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 14:49 BST
Nevaeh Gourlay ahead of the 2023 UCI World ChampionshipsNevaeh Gourlay ahead of the 2023 UCI World Championships
Nevaeh Gourlay ahead of the 2023 UCI World Championships

Except, of course, at the age of 14 this could very well just be the start of something special.

For Nevaeh Gourlay, however, the main focus is on simply enjoying herself at the event in Glasgow and making the most out of the occasion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Angela Gourlay, Nevaeh’s nan, spoke to the Derbyshire Times the day before the family made the trip from Chesterfield to Glasgow.

She explained that Nevaeh had initially wanted to start BMX racing aged seven - following in the footsteps of her cousin - only to be told she wasn’t old enough.

Most Popular

Angela said: “We said she wasn’t old enough but now I wish she had done because she didn’t start until she was 10 but she’s just a natural. Training was very hit and miss during the lockdowns but in four years she’s got to the British championships and now the World championships.

“I think we knew straight away (that Nevaeh was good at the sport) because she was even more daredevilish then than she is now: and I think she's had a couple of crashes along the way but that tends to make her think more about the way she approaches races.”

READ THIS: Tesco issues statement on future of town centre store

READ THIS: Chesterfield gala cancelled after illegal travellers leave park 'covered in mud'

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Springwell Community College student has been competing regionally against people aged between 17 and 25 due to the shortage of teen racers. Her first race at the world championships will be on Wednesday (August 9) and Angela said the family were encouraging her to enjoy herself and not put any pressure on the outcome.

She explained: “There’s about 200 competitors from 32 countries so we’re not expecting her to win but she just loves competing and it’s a real once in a lifetime opportunity. It’s a big thing for her and she’ll learn so much from it: she always gives one hundred percent and as long as she’s having fun then that’s all we can hope for.”

The UCI Cycling World Championships are ongoing in Glasgow until August 13. OVer 260 cyclists will compete in around 190 events - including road racing, track cycling, BMX, and para-cycling.

Related topics:ChesterfieldGlasgowDerbyshire Times