News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection

Tesco issues statement on future of Chesterfield store

Supermarket chain Tesco has confirmed the status of one of its Chesterfield stores after rumours of a potential closure circulated on social media.
By Oliver McManus
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 12:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 12:33 BST
Tesco has addressed the rumoursTesco has addressed the rumours
Tesco has addressed the rumours

It had been suggested that the lease of the Vicar Lane ‘Express’ store was nearing its end date and that the store would be vacating the premises.

But the chain has now addressed the rumours and confirmed to the Derbyshire Times that there are no plans to close the branch - saying rumours suggesting otherwise were ‘misleading and inaccurate’.

Related topics:TescoChesterfieldDerbyshire Times