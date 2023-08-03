Tesco issues statement on future of Chesterfield store
Supermarket chain Tesco has confirmed the status of one of its Chesterfield stores after rumours of a potential closure circulated on social media.
By Oliver McManus
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 12:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 12:33 BST
It had been suggested that the lease of the Vicar Lane ‘Express’ store was nearing its end date and that the store would be vacating the premises.
But the chain has now addressed the rumours and confirmed to the Derbyshire Times that there are no plans to close the branch - saying rumours suggesting otherwise were ‘misleading and inaccurate’.