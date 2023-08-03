News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield summer gala cancelled after illegal travellers leave park unsafe and 'covered in mud'

A popular event has been cancelled after vehicles belonging to a group of travellers left a park unsafe and covered in mud.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 10:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 11:02 BST

Langer Field Park Gala was set to be hosted in Chesterfield on Saturday, August 5, but last night organisers announced they have been forced to cancel the event.

Travellers who have been in the park since Monday, causing damage with their vehicles and leaving a mess behind.

Speaking on behalf of The Langer Field Gala Committee, Labour Councillor Lisa Blakemore, one of the organisers, said on Facebook: “It is with great sadness we must announce that we have had to make the decision to cancel the gala.

“Even with the travellers being served with a notice and leaving the field, the amount of mud that is now at the entrance and all along the field from the comings and goings of their vehicles since their arrival on Monday afternoon alongside the rain we have had, it means that the area would not be safe for stall holders vehicles to come onto the field without getting stuck and damaging them. It would also be a hazard to the shoppers on the day.

“We will not be defeated however, we have rearranged the gala now for the 9th of September. All stall holders and entertainers that had booked for the 5th have been contacted where we had their details already and a majority of them are still able to attend.

“We apologise for any inconvenience or disappointment this has caused.”

Travellers were served with an eviction notice and Chesterfield Borough Council said they were working with partners to move the illegal encampment out of the park.

