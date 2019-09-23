Chesterfield students make t-shirts to raise awareness about suicide prevention

Student mental health nurses in Chesterfield have designed t-shirts to help raise awareness of suicide prevention and bring in funds for a vital charity.

The ten students, who learn at the University of Derby's St Helena campus on Sheffield Road, created the t-shirts, which feature the words 'Your Life Matters' on a compass to represent that people can come out of difficult situations even when they feel lost.

Clare Ellis, Megan Turner, Owen Harcourt, from the Samaritans, Clement Ebai Ajah, Stephanie Glossop, course leader Solomon Towuru, and Laura Warwick. Picture by Brian Eyre.

MORE: Middle Earth inspired 'Hobbit Hole' in Buxton crowned nation's shed of the year

The students are now selling the t-shirts, with all profits going to Chesterfield Samaritans. For more information, visit this Facebook page.

The ten students who created the t-shirts were Laura Warwick, Stephanie Glossop, Olivia Cutts, Clement Ebai Ajah, Clare Ellis, Megan Turner, Chloe McKeeman, Yvonne Gray, Julie Toft and Chantelle Dukes. Friends of one of the students, Gavin White and James Magennis, helped to design the graphics.

MORE: How Chesterfield restaurant Bottle and Thyme is helping to save our environment