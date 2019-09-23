How Chesterfield restaurant Bottle and Thyme is helping to save our environment

A Chesterfield restaurant says it has become the first in the town to adopt a zero-waste policy.

Staff at Bottle and Thyme on Knifesmithgate have been working hard to change how they operate to try and help the planet.

Gavin and Hannah Grainger, owners of Bottle and Thyme. Pictures by Jason Chadwick.

Gavin and Hannah Grainger, owners of the award-winning, family-run restaurant, said: "We want to do our bit to look after our environment and make sure we're not adding to the problem.

"We calculated that even our small business sends around 220,000 litres of waste to landfill every year.

"This year we are cutting down our contribution completely by commercially composting unavoidable food waste and recycling our glass, cardboard, paper and plastic that can't be reused by us.

"We hope other local businesses follow suit."

Staff also recycle materials to use within the restaurant - with all the tables handmade with reclaimed wood and each chair sourced individually from antique stores.

In addition, Bottle and Thyme is working towards making its menu organic.

"We only work with suppliers who are passionate and proud about the traceability of their products," added Gavin and Hannah.

The restaurant offers a ten per cent discount for people who use their own reusable cups and containers for takeaway coffee and food.

