Middle Earth inspired 'Hobbit Hole' in Buxton crowned nation's shed of the year

There’s no need for this Lord of the Rings enthusiast to hop it to Middle Earth when he needs his fantasy fix, he’s created his very own Hobbit Hole here in Buxton- and it’s now won a national award.

‘Bux End’, created by Chris Hield, wowed judges at the Shed of the Year Awards- scooping an accolade in the contest’s new Nature’s Haven category before being crowned the nation’s favourite shed.

Chris Heild at Bux End with his award.

The national competition, sponsored by woodcare brand Cuprinol, returned for its 13th year - with over 3,000 entrants to seven categories.

As well as the coveted title, 49-year-old Chris has been presented with £1,000, a wooden plaque, £100 worth of Cuprinol products and a giant crown for his quirky hideaway.

He said: “I’m delighted- and in shock. We are massive Lord of the Rings fans so when we decided to build our own shed, we knew it had to be a hobbit hole.

“It had to fit in with the wildlife and nature that we have cultivated in the rest of our garden so the grass roof was a big feature. Whenever we got any seeds for wild flowers we have just thrown them over the top of the shed and they have thrived.

The shed has become a haven for wildlife.

“We have seen so much wildlife since adding the shed, so much so it distracts me when I’m working in there.

“We have a blackbird nest in the eaves of the shed, as well as robins who we have seen hatch from eggs to baby birds and there are the butterflies and bees that swarm the flowers. It really is a haven for nature so I am over the moon that I’ve won such a great competition.”

Founder and head judge, Andrew Wilcox, said: “Once again the Great British sheddie didn’t disappoint. It was great to see how brilliantly creative this year’s entrants have been and to see Chris come out on top with his beautifully natural Bux End.

“This year, Cuprinol discovered that more than a third of Brits allow nature to take over part of their garden, so we thought it was only right to reflect that with the addition of a Nature’s Haven category and the entrants really excited us.

Inside the cosy Hobbit Hole.

