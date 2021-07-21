Chesterfield schoolgirl wins contest to design card thanking key workers

A Chesterfield schoolgirl has won a competition to design a card thanking key workers.

By Michael Broomhead
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 11:43 am

Councillor Glenys Falconer, Chesterfield’s Mayor, launched the contest to find a special card she could send to Chesterfield Royal Hospital, local GP surgeries, care homes, emergency services, waste services and food retailers.

The winning entry was from an eight-year-old called Alicia, a year three pupil at Highfield Hall Primary School.

Well done, Alicia.
Coun Falconer and Mayor’s Consort, Coun Keith Falconer, have visited the school to present Alicia with a certificate.

Alicia's winning card.
