Chesterfield school pupils don their gladrags to raise over £100 for charity

Tupton Hall school students have worn their prom outfits to school to raise money for charity

The majority of Year 12 students at Tupton Hall School were dressed to the nines on Friday, July 2, as part of a fundraising day in aid of two children’s charities, The Rainbow Trust and Make a Wish.

Many wore outfits they had originally planned to wear to their Year 11 prom last year, which was postponed before later being cancelled when the venue withdrew its availability for the rescheduled date.

Those who got involved donated £2 each for the day, with staff also contributing to the cause to raise a total of £159.44.

Lucy Curtis, deputy head of Post-16 at Tupton Hall School, said: "It was a lovely day, lots of students got involved and the fundraising went very well. Students and staff contributed to the fundraising effort.

"They all looked very glamorous and it really brought a touch of glamour to the proceedings of the day.

"Lots of them were milling around in the morning to have their photos taken, there was a lot of interest in that and a real buzz.

"Some wore their prom outfits while others, whether they didn’t have a prom outfit or they just didn’t want to bring that in, still dressed up.

"Everbody got onboad with it and engaged with the purpose of the day was to raise funds and awareness for the to chosen charities.”

After taking photos in their formal attire as they would have done at prom, the students continued to wear their outfits throughout the day during lesson time.

Ms Curtis said the pupils originally came up with the fundraising day as a way to turn their negative situation into one that could help others.

She added: “It was a lovely end to the week and a really positive, inspirational event.”

All money raised is now to be split between The Rainbow Trust, which supports families who children have life threatening conditions or are terminally ill, and Make a Wish, which provides life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.