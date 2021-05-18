Chesterfield school pupils get over prom cancellation disappointment by organising charity fundraising day

Former Year 11 students at Tupton Hall School were forced to postpone their celebratory party last year when the pandemic struck.

But, when the venue withdrew their availability for the rescheduled date this July, they were left without a prom altogether.

Not wanting to let their pre-planned outfits go to waste, the caring students have now organised a charity fundraising day in which they can all formally dress up in school and support two children’s charities, The Rainbow Trust and Make a Wish, in the process.

Caring students at Tupton Hall School in Chesterfield are to take part in a charity fundraising day after having their prom cancelled twice (pic: Google)

Lucy Curtis, deputy head of Post-16 at Tupton Hall School, said: “A few of the students approached the head of sixth form and I a few weeks ago to say they’d got their prom dresses hanging up on their wardrobe doors and they’d never been able to wear them.

"We were doing any charity event that day, a formal friday, where they all came in in their formal wear and the lads wore their prom suits because they’d never had the chance to wear them.

"It was born out of that conversation, saying wouldn’t it be nice if we could get them all to wear their outfits and raise some money for charity. It was completely the students that proposed the idea and they picked which charities they’d like to fundraise for.”

Now in Year 12, the students will each contribute £2 so they can wear their prom outfits to school on Friday, July 2.

All money raised will be split between The Rainbow Trust, which supports families who children have life threatening conditions or are terminally ill, and Make a Wish, which provides life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Ms Curtis added: “The conversation was around something good coming out of something bad, rather than being miserable about their own prom being cancelled lets pay it forward.

"It came at a particularly stressful time because we’re all inputting grades for GCSE and A-Level so it’s just a real beacon of hope and a bit of sunshine to look forward to.”

On the day, students will still take part in their usual lessons but will have the opportunity to take pictures as they would have at prom.