'Chesterfield has lost a truly great man' - more tributes flood in for legendary Spireites goalscorer Ernie Moss

Ernie Moss received a standing ovation from Spireites fans on his 70th birthday.

The prolific striker, known for his majestic aerial ability, sadly passed away on Sunday after a long battle with dementia.

Fans have been laying flowers in the Memorial Garden, located at the opposite side of the Technique Stadium to the main entrance, near Chester’s Den play centre, and the Ernie Moss Wall of Fame is close to being completed.

Spireites chief executive John Croot said: “One of the highlights for me when I was a young lad following Chesterfield was watching Ernie play. You knew when you saw his name on the team sheet that there was a good chance he would score.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Ernie would give his all for Chesterfield and that made him a very popular figure with supporters. His dedication and professionalism shone through and he will always feature when people from that era talk about their favourite players.”

Chairman Mike Goodwin added: “I remember standing on the Kop, chanting ‘Ernie, Ernie, Ernie!’.

"Ernie was an old-fashioned centre-forward who led the line well. He was a great goalscorer.

“Later, after Ernie had ended his playing career, I used to visit the Moss & Miller Sports Shop and chat to Ernie. It’s a sad loss to lose someone of Ernie’s standing.”

Former Town goalkeeper Tommy Lee and Ernie’s ex teammate Phill Walker also remember him fondly.

Lee said: “Ernie Moss was a brilliant man and quite rightly loved and revered by all Spireites, young and old.”

Walker added: “I have so many great memories playing alongside him in many brilliant games at Chesterfield Football Club. He was a great player and one of the nicest guys you could ever meet.”

Spireites fans have been paying tribute to Ernie in the last few days, calling him a ‘gentleman’ and a ‘hero’.

Supporter Alan Wilkinson told the DT: “Ernie was my all time hero as a footballer.

"Then once I started working at Peak FM I interviewed him weekly and it was then that I got to know the man I classed as my idol.

"He was warm, humourous and a true gentleman in every sense of the word.