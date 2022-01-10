Chesterfield Royal Hospital currently ‘under significant pressure’

Shortly before 3.30pm on Monday, there were 83 patients with Covid at the Royal – but a hospital spokesperson told the Derbyshire Times fewer patients were now needing intensive care.

Coronavirus was the reason behind three in five NHS staff absences at Chesterfield Royal Hospital as the new year began, latest figures show.

Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

Berenice Groves, the Royal’s deputy chief executive and chief operating officer, told the Derbyshire Times: “Chesterfield Royal Hospital remains under significant pressure this week as staffing pressures and Covid-19 rates continue to affect us.

“We are doing everything we can to keep our services running, including colleagues taking on extra shifts and offering to be redeployed to areas of the hospital which need them, and we have taken the decision to cancel elective surgery for a short period.

“However, it remains incredibly challenging.

“We are grateful for the support of the local community and continue to ask them to help us by doing the right things: please have your vaccines, wear a mask when in public areas – and wash your hands.

“As we are also running close to capacity we are encouraging patients to go home as soon as they are clinically signed off and we are reaching out to families to support us by assisting with care in their relative’s home or supporting placements in residential or nursing care facilities.”

Latest Government data shows 2,205 people in Chesterfield had a confirmed positive test result for coronavirus between January 4 and January 10 – a decrease of 17.0 per cent compared to the previous seven days.

In North East Derbyshire, 1,941 people had a confirmed positive test result for coronavirus between January 4 and January 10 – a decrease of 8.7 per cent compared to the previous seven days.

In Bolsover, 1,543 people had a confirmed positive test result for coronavirus between January 4 and January 10 – an increase of 3.5 per cent compared to the previous seven days.

Nationally, 142,224 positive tests were reported on Monday – down from 157,758 a week ago.