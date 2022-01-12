Chesterfield residents urged to join Just One Bottle campaign to help save planet

A Chesterfield market trader is urging people to join a new campaign to help save the planet.

By Michael Broomhead
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 9:54 am

Steph Mannion, who runs Steph’s Sustainable Stuff, is taking part in the national Just One Bottle drive.

The campaign encourages people to shop at refill businesses like Steph’s Sustainable Stuff and use just one bottle to purchase goods, thereby reducing plastic waste.

Chesterfield market trader Steph Mannion is urging people to take part in the Just One Bottle campaign. Pictures by Brian Eyre.

Steph said: “With the planet in the throes of a climate emergency, the refill retail sector is growing.

“Refill shops offer a great way to shop more sustainably, save money and have a positive impact on the planet.

“The Just One Bottle campaign launched on January 1 to encourage people to just try refilling one bottle.

“If each household did this, imagine the impact it would make.

Steph runs the Steph's Sustainable Stuff stall on the market.

“Whether it’s refilling an empty bottle of washing up liquid or a shampoo bottle, we’re encouraging people to just give it a go.”

People can find Steph’s Sustainable Stuff at Chesterfield market, opposite Boots on Thursdays and in New Square on Saturdays between 7.30am and 4pm.

People can also email Steph on stephs.stuff@hotmail.com for more information about her stall and the campaign.

Steph added: “The network of refill shops across the UK all have the same goal – to help the fight against climate change and to support our communities in their sustainable goals.

“Many members of the public feel powerless against the effects of climate change and that they aren’t able to contribute to the fight against it.

“This campaign will help to empower people, showing that together, with just one small change, we can all contribute to the fight against climate change.”

Chesterfield
