Chesterfield man who uses powerchair urges people not to park on pavements

Aaron Hollingsworth, of Everett Close, Brimington, told the Derbyshire Times he ‘regularly’ encounters issues while out and about as a result of vehicles parked on pavements.

“It’s a big problem for me and lots of other people,” said the 39-year-old, who has been using his powerchair for two years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield man Aaron Hollingsworth says he regularly struggles to move his powerchair due to cars parked on the pavement. Pictures by Brian Eyre.

“Wherever I go there’s at least one car parked on the pavement – it’s not good at all.

“Sometimes I really struggle to get past or I can’t get past and have to go another way.

“I want people to think before they park and make sure they park considerately.

“This will help a lot of people, including those with visual or mobility difficulties.”

Aaron and police are urging people to park considerately.

According to rule 244 of the Highway Code: “You must not park partially or wholly on the pavement in London, and should not do so elsewhere unless signs permit it.

“Parking on the pavement can obstruct and seriously inconvenience pedestrians, people in wheelchairs or with visual impairments and people with prams or pushchairs.”

Since 1974, pavement parking has been prohibited in London by law.

The Department for Transport has held a consultation on potentially introducing a nationwide ban on pavement parking.

Aaron would like to see a nationwide ban on pavement parking.

The consultation finished at the end of 2020 and a final decision is yet to be announced by ministers.

Aaron said: “I think the Government should bring in this nationwide ban.

“I think it would make a difference, cause fewer issues and help a lot of people.”

He added he had previously contacted police to complain about pavement parking but was told it would take up to three hours for someone to come out over the issue.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Pavement parking creates hazards for pedestrians and particularly those who are more vulnerable – including those who are visually impaired, children, and wheelchair and pushchair users – because it forces people out into the road, putting them at risk from traffic.

“While parking on the pavement it is not illegal as such, it could lead to an offence of obstruction if the vehicle would stop a pedestrian, pushchair or wheelchair user from passing by safely on the pavement.

“Parking issues are handled by a mixture of local authority and police powers, depending on the situation, and we are responsible for dangerous parking or obstruction.

“We urge motorists to park with care and consideration for other road users and to help us keep the road safe for all members of the community.

“If drivers are found to be causing an obstruction to the highway, including the pavement, they may be fined, or vehicles seized or towed away to remove the obstruction.”

They added: “Our safer neighbourhood officers carry out patrols and will focus on areas where residents have said this is a specific concern.

“To report parking issues people can do so online at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ro/report/asb/asb/report-antisocial-behaviour

“There is also some more information about parking and which authority is responsible for what at www.derbyshire.gov.uk/transport-roads/roads-traffic/parking/parking-enforcement/civil-parking-enforcement-cpe.aspx.”