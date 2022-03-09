Chesterfield pub quiz tonight will raise money to help people of Ukraine

The charity quiz starts at the Chesterfield Arms on Newbold Road at 8.30pm.

A Facebook post about the event states: “All monies raised will be donated to charity dealing with the crisis in Ukraine .

“We will have a bit of a raffle, charging £1 for a plate for the food and all monies raised from the cash game will be thrown in too.