Chesterfield pub quiz tonight will raise money to help people of Ukraine

A pub quiz will be held in Chesterfield tonight in aid of Ukraine.

By Michael Broomhead
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 2:21 pm

The charity quiz starts at the Chesterfield Arms on Newbold Road at 8.30pm.

A Facebook post about the event states: “All monies raised will be donated to charity dealing with the crisis in Ukraine.

The Chesterfield Arms.

“We will have a bit of a raffle, charging £1 for a plate for the food and all monies raised from the cash game will be thrown in too.

“Dig deep folks, let’s make a difference.”

