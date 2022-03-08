Little Dessert Shop will launch at Holywell Street in late spring 2022, offering customers waffles, crepes, cheesecakes, cookie dough and gelato.

The store will seat 34 customers and also provide a takeaway and delivery service.

Megan Clarke, from the company, said: “Little Dessert Shop is unlike anything else available currently in Chesterfield. The incredible store is specially designed to showcase our legendary dessert creations in a luxurious and classy setting!

The Little Dessert Shop opening in Chesterfield will create 40 new jobs.

“The vibrant town is full of fun and life and is the perfect location for our newest store! We feel honoured to open our first store in Chesterfield, home to so many fun family activities that we look forward to collaborating with to create the perfect family day out!

"We plan for this store to employ approximately 40 people around the local community.”

Award-winning Little Dessert Shop, which launched in the directors’ home town of Wolverhampton in 2015, is the United Kingdom’s fastest growing dessert chain. There are currently 36 stores and 50 in progress.

Megan said: "It is our genuine goal to bring life's sweetest moments to every corner of the UK and hopefully the world.

"The franchisee visited Chesterfield and after seeing the beautiful town realised it was the only place to open their first Little Dessert Shop franchise.”