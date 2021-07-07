Chesterfield primary school teachers to take on Ashgate Hospice's Sparkle Walk in memory of 'much loved' colleague

The 31-strong team from Mary Swanwick Primary School in Chesterfield will be swapping lesson plans and the classroom to walk the town’s streets at night on September 25 to raise money for the charity.

Teachers and staff are taking on the fundraiser in memory of Claire Sivorn, a former teaching assistant at the school, who died from cancer while in Ashgate’s care earlier this year.

She had planned to marry her partner, Craig, in Edinburgh this month but the couple were forced to cancel their special day after the disease made her more ill.

Claire Sivorn pictured with her husband Craig on their wedding day.

Instead, Ashgate helped to push the pair’s wedding forward and Claire and Craig officially tied the knot in April – just weeks before the 55-year-old passed away.

Her best friend and fellow teaching assistant Becky Jackson will join 30 others from Mary Swanwick in taking on the 10km route in tribute to Claire, while raising money to fund care for future families that require the charity’s support.

Becky said: “We wanted to say thank you for everything Ashgate did for Claire and her family at the end of her life.

“Not only was the care she received outstanding, but the hospice went above and beyond to arrange her and Craig’s wedding.

"It was such a special day; something me, Claire’s friends and family will be able to cherish for ever.

“Claire was so caring, selfless and incredibly hard working.

"She worked for nearly 20 years at Mary Swanwick Primary School and was an incredibly talented artist; her artwork is still proudly on display throughout our school.

“She put everyone before herself, so we wanted to do something special in her memory.”

Becky and Claire were colleagues but also best friends.

The 55-year-old spent six weeks on Ashgate’s inpatient unit before she was moved home, with support from the hospice, where she died on May 6 with her family by her side.

Craig and their children have also received counselling from the charity’s supportive care team in recent months.

The fundraising team at Mary Swanwick Primary School are among more than a thousand participants who have signed up for the return of Ashgate’s Sparkle Night Walk this September.

While the event has previously been held in July, the hospice pushed this year’s date back when the Prime Minister announced his roadmap out of lockdown.

Fundraising Manager at Ashgate Carl Jones added: “It’s so wonderful to hear Becky and her team from Mary Swanwick Primary School are coming together to take on our Sparkle Night Walk in memory of Claire.

“I’m glad our incredible team was able to be there for Claire and her family at the end of her life; it’s thanks to fantastic fundraisers like Becky and the team from Mary Swanwick that we’re able to be there for the families who need us most.”

The charity is urging the community to sign up and take part in the Sparkle Night Walk to raise money to fund the specialist end-of-life care that they provide.

People also have the opportunity to walk the 10km separately, by themselves using their own route to help raise funds for Ashgate.

To find out more information, click here or call 01246 568801.

