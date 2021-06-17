Chesterfield Pride postponed until August following 'Freedom Day' delay

England’s ‘Freedom Day’ – the term coined by Boris Johnson to refer to the end of all coronavirus measures, such as wearing a face mask and social distancing – has been officially pushed by four weeks till July 19.

The Prime Minister cited the rise of the Delta variant (previously labelled the Indian variant) and the spread across the country as the reason for postponing the easing of all restrictions, which was supposed to take place on June 21.

Chesterfield Pride, which was cancelled last year due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, has now been moved to August 22 at Stand Road Park as limits on 30 people meeting up outside will remain in place until July when rules are reviewed.

Chesterfield Pride will now take place on August, 22 at Stand Road Park.

The celebration was previously going to be held on July 18 at Queen’s Park – in line with Boris Johnson’s previous road map plan out of lockdown.

In 2019, the event had over 6,000 attendees but this year Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK star Joe Black will be headlining the main stage along with talents Big Brovaz, Booty Luv, Kelly Wilde and Black Lace.

Chesterfield Pride’s Cabaret Stage will make a return in August as a host of local artists such as Rachael Webster, Yesterday’s Gone, HBBRD and Andrew Warner are set to perform.

There will also be drag performances from KY Kelly, Jackie Love and Donna Trump – while more acts are still to be announced before the event.

A market area will be erected in Stand Road Park for the celebration, with stalls, food outlets, a bar and a VIP area that is having a ‘makeover’ courtesy of the pride sponsor Van Dyk Hotel.

Organisers have said the event is ‘open to everyone’ and will be subject to Covid-19 restrictions – if they are still in place at the time.

There is a limited number of space left for stalls, to book an allotted area email: [email protected] and for tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/chesterfield-pride-2021-tickets-88245706283.