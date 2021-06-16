Zoe Cooke, from Chesterfield, held one of the charity’s annual Care for a Cuppa fundraisers following the death of her mother Chrissy Stoddard, who passed away at home while receiving care from Ashgate on New Year’s Day in 2018.

The 39-year-old helped raise more than £2,600 for the hospice by holding her own virtual coffee morning and is calling on residents in North Derbyshire to follow in her footsteps and host their own.

This year’s Care for a Cuppa event was postponed in February following the third national lockdown but the community event is now set to take place next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zoe Cooke with her mum Chrissy Stoddard, who was cared for by Ashgate Hospicecare.

Zoe described the care her 68-year-old mum received from the charity as ‘amazing’ and explained why she wanted to hold the fundraiser, after her mum passed away.

"My Mum was my hero”, the 39-year-old said.

"She was kind, strong and the bravest person I’ve known.

"She was loving and caring, and her family meant everything to her.

Chrissy Stoddard died at home while receiving care from the hospice on New Year's Day in 2018.

“The hospice cared for her whilst she stayed there, but the support didn’t stop when she left.

“They provided equipment, visited her at home and were always only a phone call away when we needed them.

"They were amazing from the moment we were first touched by their care.

“I wanted to hold a Care for a Cuppa event to give something back to this amazing charity and help raise funds for other families, so that they can get this much needed support and care.

Zoe Cooke, 39, from Chesterfield, helped raise more than £2,600 from her own Care for a Cuppa event.

"The event was one of the best things I’ve ever been involved in, and I feel such a sense of pride in myself and my friends, Rachel and Becky, for making it happen.

“I hope you’ll consider taking part in Care for a Cuppa this summer – after being away from our friends and family for so long, this is the perfect time to bring everyone together whilst raising funds for an important cause.”

Following the easing of restrictions, the Chesterfield hospice is encouraging people to organise their own charity event throughout July.

Since the annual fundraiser started five years ago, Care for a Cuppa has raised over £42,500.

But Ashgate is urging residents to show their support ‘more than ever’ after reporting losses of more than £3 million due to the cancellation of fundraising events and charity shop closures during the pandemic.

Community fundraiser at Ashgate Hospicecare Lynn Jones plans to invite her friends and family over for her very own Prefer a Prosecco event this summer.

She added: “After having to cancel so many special celebrations during the lockdown, there’s no better way to make up for lost time and catch up than holding a Care for a Cuppa while raising vital funds for Ashgate Hospicecare.

“It doesn’t have to be a coffee morning with tea and cake – perhaps a BBQ in the sun or a luxurious garden party might be more suited to you! Whatever you can do, your support will go a long way towards helping fund care for the families who need us most.”

Find out more about organising your own event here or contact the Community Events Team on 01246 567250 or [email protected]