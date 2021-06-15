Fundraiser to give Derbyshire students end-of-year prom after school cancels celebrations due to Covid-19

Year 11 pupils at the school were left devastated after being told their leavers prom would not go ahead this year.

But determined not to let them miss out on the chance to celebrate their achievements, parents and family members of the students have now rallied to help organise an alternative prom with the use of GoFundMe donations.

Ebony Cheeseman, 20, whose younger sister Ellie is a Shirebrook Academy school leaver, said she launched the fundraiser alongside her mum Kelly to ‘put a smile back on their faces by giving them a prom they all deserve’.

She said: "We originally came up with the idea of doing a little party for my sister, going out and buying her a new dress to make her feel like it’s her day and it came from there, just so they’ve got that opportunity to have a prom.

“They will never get this chance again. One night for them to have fun, dress up and forget about all that’s going on in the world.”

Since setting up the fundraiser, a total of £620 has been raised with the current goal standing at £700.

Ebony added: "Nearby schools such as Meden School and Queen Elizabeth’s Academy are having one, so there’s only really Shirebrook that’s not having one. We just didn’t want them to miss out.

"Once Ellie heard we were fundraising for [a prom], she was so excited. She’s got a dress and everything sorted already.”

Mark Cottingham, Principal of Shirebrook Academy, said: “As for leavers in 2020, we have not organised a prom for leavers in 2021 because current government restrictions relating to Covid-19 do not allow it.

"Sadly, this year group have been exceptionally affected by the pandemic and the pandemic has greatly restricted the normal activities that we run in school.

"As with every other sector in the country we look forward to when restrictions are lifted and the full range of school experiences including trips, sports teams, concerts, plays and celebration events can return.”

The alternative prom will take place at Shirebrook Welfare club on July 23, with tickets priced at £10.

To donate visit https://uk.gofundme.com/f/leavers-prom2021.