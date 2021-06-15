Derbyshire youngsters conquer Ben Nevis for NSPCC

Nine-year-old Konnal Monk, a pupil at Castle View Primary School in Matlock, and his 10-year-old cousin Sapphire Monk, who attends Grassmoor Primary School, have climbed Scotland’s iconic mountain.

Konnal’s mum Amanda also took part in the challenge alongside her parents Tracey and Paul.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Konnal and Sapphire Monk have conquered Ben Nevis. Pictures by Paul Monk.

They have currently raised more than £1,000 for the NSPCC and hope to raise even more donations.

Amanda said: “It was so so tough but the kids were incredible.

“This is something so close to us all – I'm just so so proud.

“Both of them have been through difficult times in life but it’s the compassion and empathy that they show that really shines out.

Well done all!

“I think the world needs a bit more of this and these two youngsters are definitely showing it.”

On their JustGiving page, the children said they were raising money for the NSPCC as every youngster ‘deserves to grow up with love’.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Visit www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/subscriptions.

Sapphire and Konnal with his mum Amanda and her parents Tracey and Paul.