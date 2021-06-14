Housebuilder apologises over ‘dangerous’ parking near Chesterfield development

A housebuilding business has taken action and apologised after residents raised concerns about workers’ ‘dangerous’ parking near a Chesterfield development.

By Michael Broomhead
Monday, 14th June 2021, 3:52 pm
Updated Monday, 14th June 2021, 3:53 pm

Linden Homes is currently constructing houses as part of its Walton Peaks scheme next to Walton Hospital.

MORE: Chesterfield Royal British Legion marks its centenary

A resident, who did not want to be named, contacted the Derbyshire Times on Friday to complain about how contractors and workmen have been parking – and they also supplied pictures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Picture submitted by a concerned resident.

“The parking is incredibly dangerous,” the resident said.

“I need help on this and attention drawn to the danger they are putting drivers and pedestrians in.

“There have been several near-miss accidents due to reduced visibility from these vans.

“This is a problem every day.

Picture submitted by a concerned resident.

“Several neighbours have tried to speak to the site manager who said they have their own on-site parking for staff.

“However, a Linden Homes’ representative told me this isn’t even finished being built yet.”

The Derbyshire Times contacted Linden Homes about this issue.

A spokesperson for Linden Homes said: “We have been made aware of concerns from local residents regarding unsuitable parking near the site and we would like to apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.

Picture submitted by a concerned resident.

“While building the entrance to the site, we experienced a temporary issue, but this has since been resolved meaning we now have on-site parking in place.

“We have also agreed to conduct regular parking patrols throughout the day to make sure the problem does not reoccur.”

There is planning permission to build 153 properties on land next to Walton Hospital, off Whitecotes Lane.

MORE: Firm unveils new plans to turn Chesterfield building into apartments aimed at younger people

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Visit www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/subscriptions.