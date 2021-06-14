Housebuilder apologises over ‘dangerous’ parking near Chesterfield development

Linden Homes is currently constructing houses as part of its Walton Peaks scheme next to Walton Hospital.

A resident, who did not want to be named, contacted the Derbyshire Times on Friday to complain about how contractors and workmen have been parking – and they also supplied pictures.

“The parking is incredibly dangerous,” the resident said.

“I need help on this and attention drawn to the danger they are putting drivers and pedestrians in.

“There have been several near-miss accidents due to reduced visibility from these vans.

“This is a problem every day.

“Several neighbours have tried to speak to the site manager who said they have their own on-site parking for staff.

“However, a Linden Homes’ representative told me this isn’t even finished being built yet.”

The Derbyshire Times contacted Linden Homes about this issue.

A spokesperson for Linden Homes said: “We have been made aware of concerns from local residents regarding unsuitable parking near the site and we would like to apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.

“While building the entrance to the site, we experienced a temporary issue, but this has since been resolved meaning we now have on-site parking in place.

“We have also agreed to conduct regular parking patrols throughout the day to make sure the problem does not reoccur.”

There is planning permission to build 153 properties on land next to Walton Hospital, off Whitecotes Lane.