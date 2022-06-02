Chesterfield post box yarn-bombed for jubilee celebrations

The post box on Moorland View Road, Walton, was given a festive woolen covering for the jubilee bank holiday, complete with union flags, guardsmen and even the Queen herself with her beloved corgis.

The same Walton postbox, which is located near to Walton Evangelical Church, was also yarn-bombed and decorated for Easter and Christmas, as well as Remembrance Day and Halloween.

The festive post box decorated for the jubilee

Yarn bombing is a type or street art that employs colourful displays of knitted or crocheted yarn or fibre rather than paint or chalk.

The practice is believed to have originated in the U.S. with Texas knitters trying to find a creative way to use their leftover and unfinished knitting projects, but it has since spread worldwide.