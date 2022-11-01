Chesterfield people invited to pay their last respects to legendary town football manager John Duncan

Fans will get the chance to say their last farewells to John Duncan

His family have announced that before the funeral service on Friday, November 4, people will have the opportunity to pay respects along the route the cortege will take to the Crooked Spire Church. The cortege will start their procession at 1pm from Matlock. Their first stop will be at St Margaret’s Drive, the site of the old Saltergate ground. Estimated time of arrival will be 1.20pm. Anyone wishing to congregate here is asked to be respectful of local residents.

The Cortege will then proceed to the Technique Stadium, and will arrive there at approximately 1.30pm. Here the Cortege will circle the ground before heading onto the Crooked Spire Church. Those wishing to attend the service at 2pm at The Crooked Spire Church, are welcome, but the family ask that seating is allocated to friends and family first. Following the service an invitation-only reception is being held at CFC.

Family flowers only please but donations in lieu of flowers are welcomed to John’s nominated charities which are The Royal Free Charity Amyloidosis Research Fund - in support of the world leading research and development work of the UK National Amyloidosis Centre, as well as Blythe House Hospicecare in partnership with Helen’s Trust

The family said they would like to thank everyone at Chesterfield Football Cub for their overwhelming support and help during this difficult time. They would also like to give a massive thank-you to all the supporters of Chesterfield FC for the amazing and heartfelt tribute on Saturday, it meant the world to them.