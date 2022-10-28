The display, which has taken two years to complete, was unveiled at Staveley Hall and has been put together by members of the Inkersall Knitting Group.

The group’s Susan Hilton-Turner said: “We are a local group that meet twice a week to give advice or help on knitting or crochet projects. We also support each other emotionally and have a general chit chat and try to help solve any other issues that may have arisen during the week. As we vary in age, there is a wealth of experience to draw on.”

The group is supported by the council, with The Original Factory Shop in Staveley also donating cash and wool for this year's project.

The stunning display features hand-made poppies created by Inkersall Knitting Group.

Cllr Cheryl Jackson, from the knitting group, added: “It’s our way of saying thank you to all the service people that have lost their lives and fought for us over the years.”