Chesterfield mum who may die if her home falls below 20c stockpiles four tonnes of wood to survive the energy price hikes
A hard-working Chesterfield mum, who may die if her home falls below 20c, has stockpiled FOUR TONNES of wood at her two-bed terrace to survive the energy price hikes.
Nyree Clark, 40, has severe idiopathic cold urticaria, a condition that leaves her with painful rashes and breathing difficulties when her skin gets too cold.
And in the past, her family have made frantic calls to paramedics after her airways closed up and she went into a possibly fatal anaphylactic shock.
But after the energy price surged by 54 per cent last winter, Nyree was forced to drop her heating to a “dangerous” level to afford the repayments.
Most Popular
-
1
Police close busy Chesterfield town centre street – with fire engines and ambulances also at scene
-
2
Update: Man hospitalised after collision forces police to shut busy Chesterfield town centre route
-
3
Derbyshire village cricket makes history – with one of the lowest scores ever recorded
-
4
Man suffers ‘life-changing’ head injuries after Derbyshire street attack
-
5
Police appeal for witnesses after biker dies in Derbyshire crash
Read More
And in preparation for this winter, Nyree says she has been hoarding tonnes of wood in her garden shed – with bills set to climb to £4,200 on average.
Nyree, an NHS worker health adviser, said: “I refuse to pay more than what I’m paying at the moment, which is £140 a month.
“So we’ve been stockpiling cut-up wood to go in our very old fire, and we’re going to have to keep it running over the winter.
“We’ve ordered six tonnes, and so far we have got four tonnes. We’ve stored it in our shed, and we’ve been ordering a tonne per month.
“It costs about £60 per tonne, and we think we’ll use less than half a tonne per month, so it’s cheaper than gas.
“It’s just to heat the house in the winter, and we’ll be turning everything else off.”
MORE NEWS: Update: Man hospitalised after collision forces police to shut busy Chesterfield town centre route
Nyree said she was “terrified” about what might happen to her if she had a severe reaction to the cold.
“You have to call the ambulance if you go anaphylactic. It causes a strain on the NHS – and I don’t want to do that," she said
A spokesman for Nyree's supplier Octopus Energy said: "We speak to over 30,000 customers each day and it's heartbreaking to hear how this fossil fuel crisis is affecting so many people.
MORE TO READ: Chesterfield beautician who spent £5,000 a year turning herself into a 'Barbie' stopped when she didn't recognise herself in the mirror
"We’re pleased we could offer Ms Clark support from our £15m financial hardship fund ‘Octo Assist’ and our electric blankets scheme.
"100% of Octopus Energy profits are going to support our customers this year but this won’t be enough, so we urge government to intervene and increase bill support this winter."