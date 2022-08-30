Chesterfield mum who may die if her home falls below 20c stockpiles four tonnes of wood to survive the energy price hikes

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nyree Clark, 40, has severe idiopathic cold urticaria, a condition that leaves her with painful rashes and breathing difficulties when her skin gets too cold.

And in the past, her family have made frantic calls to paramedics after her airways closed up and she went into a possibly fatal anaphylactic shock.

But after the energy price surged by 54 per cent last winter, Nyree was forced to drop her heating to a “dangerous” level to afford the repayments.

And in preparation for this winter, Nyree says she has been hoarding tonnes of wood in her garden shed – with bills set to climb to £4,200 on average.

Nyree, an NHS worker health adviser, said: “I refuse to pay more than what I’m paying at the moment, which is £140 a month.

“So we’ve been stockpiling cut-up wood to go in our very old fire, and we’re going to have to keep it running over the winter.

“We’ve ordered six tonnes, and so far we have got four tonnes. We’ve stored it in our shed, and we’ve been ordering a tonne per month.

“It costs about £60 per tonne, and we think we’ll use less than half a tonne per month, so it’s cheaper than gas.

“It’s just to heat the house in the winter, and we’ll be turning everything else off.”

Nyree said she was “terrified” about what might happen to her if she had a severe reaction to the cold.

“You have to call the ambulance if you go anaphylactic. It causes a strain on the NHS – and I don’t want to do that," she said

A spokesman for Nyree's supplier Octopus Energy said: "We speak to over 30,000 customers each day and it's heartbreaking to hear how this fossil fuel crisis is affecting so many people.

"We’re pleased we could offer Ms Clark support from our £15m financial hardship fund ‘Octo Assist’ and our electric blankets scheme.