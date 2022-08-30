Update: Man hospitalised after collision forces police to shut busy Chesterfield town centre route

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just after 10.00am, a road traffic collision involving two vehicles took place on Lordsmill Street – with the police closing the route shortly after.

There was a significant presence from the emergency services, with police officers, ambulances and fire engines all called to attend the collision.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service reported that one male casualty was dealt with at the scene by paramedics, before being conveyed to hospital by ambulance.

The closure is causing traffic around the area. Credit: Jonathan Davies

The latest photos show that the vehicles involved in the collision are being recovered. The road currently remains shut, and residents are also reporting heavy traffic in the area, with congestion building as a result of the closure.

Derbyshire Police have also been contacted for comment – and this piece will be updated with any developments.