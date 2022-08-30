Derbyshire climber rescued and taken to hospital by air ambulance after suffering multiple injuries during horror fall
A Derbyshire climber was hospitalised this weekend after sustaining a series of injuries during a ‘significant fall’.
At 6.15pm on Sunday, August 28, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called to reports of an injured climber in the Froggatt area.
An EMRT spokesperson said: “The climber had taken a significant fall and sustained multiple fractures. The team were mobilised and soon on scene, where the climber was assessed for their injuries – and any possible further injuries – before being giving strong analgesia.
“Due to the nature of their injuries and the need for a quick evacuation, we requested the assistance of the Air Ambulance Service.
Most Popular
-
1
Police close busy Chesterfield town centre street – with fire engines and ambulances also at scene
-
2
Derbyshire village cricket makes history – with one of the lowest scores ever recorded
-
3
Police appeal for witnesses after biker dies in Derbyshire crash
-
4
Man suffers ‘life-changing’ head injuries after Derbyshire street attack
-
5
Update: Man hospitalised after collision forces police to shut busy Chesterfield town centre route
“Once the climber was stabilised they were packaged on a mountain rescue stretcher and conveyed back to the waiting Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance for onward transport to the Northern General Hospital for further assessment and treatment. “We wish the gentleman well and a speedy recovery.”