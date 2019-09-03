Chesterfield mum raises hundreds of pounds for Macmillan after having hair shaved off

A Chesterfield mum has had her hair shaved off to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Research.

Lynsey Orwin, of Newbold, aimed to raise £200 but she has more than tripled her target with £630 so far.

The 44-year-old decided to do it in memory of a family member who passed away from cancer in 2011.

Lynsey’s daughter, Skye, 23, also from Newbold, said: “I’m so proud of her and myself and her grandkids love her so much.

“She is so brave for doing this even though she was scared and nervous but she has stuck it out and raised so much money that she knows is going to an amazing charity. I know that auntie Pat would be very proud of her as well.”

Donate at bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/lynsey-orwin/