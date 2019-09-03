Derbyshire couple 'over the moon' after plans to bulldoze their home for new development are scrapped

A Derbyshire couple say they are 'over the moon' after plans to bulldoze their home for a new development have been scrapped.

Ken Astle, 74, and his wife Janet, 73, have lived at their bungalow on Claylands Road, Whitwell, for more than 12 years.

The plan by Bolsover District Council was to demolish the couple’s home to provide vehicle access to a new development of eight, two-bed bungalows, on a vacant green field.

But the proposals are no longer going ahead, much to the joy of Mr Astle and his wife.

Mr Astle said: "It has put us both under stress for at least six months and it has not done us any good really. We have not been very happy about it but we are over the moon with the outcome as it means we get to stay."

The couple moved into the bungalow more than 12 years ago and thought they would stay there forever.

“We overlook all the farm land and we get a beautiful view," Mr Astle told the Derbyshire Times.

Another reason for staying is that Janet is disabled and they have only recently had a wet room installed.

Confirming the plans have been shelved, a spokesperson from Bolsover District Council said, “After due consideration the council has decided not to progress with this development.”