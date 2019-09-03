Derbyshire Police issue warning after gift card telephone scam

Police officers in the Clay Cross area are reminding people to be alert following reports of a gift card telephone scam.

There have been a number of calls from residents in the Wingerworth and Clay Cross area who have contacted police after taking a phone call from someone claiming to be from their bank.

Warning about scam

They were told that money had been taken from their bank account and sent abroad.

In order to get that money back, the caller said that in order to get the money back, that the person needed to purchase a large amount of Google Play vouchers, and give them the codes to verify their account.

Similar scams have been reported in Derbyshire in the past, and in March the police issued a warning about scammers telephoning victims, claiming to work for HMRC and that the victim owes money which they can take payment for in the form of vouchers.

Tammy Barnes, fraud protect officer for Derbyshire Police, said: “Phone scams similar to these have been reported in the past, and are generally attempt to target elderly and vulnerable people.

“Remember that gift cards and vouchers can be used only to purchase goods or services on the website of the business issuing it and that no reputable organisation would ask for payment of a bill or debt using vouchers or gift cards.

“You should never buy gift cards on the back of an unsolicited call, no matter how convincing the caller sounds, or how urgent or alarming their excuse may seem. Voucher and gift card codes should only ever be revealed on official websites as full or part payment for goods or services.”

If you receive a call of this nature please report it to Action Fraud on Fraud 0300 123 2040 or www.actionfraud.police.uk.