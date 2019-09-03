Several vans stolen from secure compound in Clay Cross

Several vans were stolen without keys from a secure compound in Clay Cross.

The vehicles were taken from the compound in Mill Lane, Clay Cross, between 4.30pm on Friday, August 23, and 12:30pm on Saturday, August 24, and 9.30pm on Sunday, September 1, and 7am on Monday, September 2.

Vans were stolen

It is believed the vehicles still have their original markings on but are on false plates.

If sighted please ring 999 immediately sighted.

But if time has passed since the sighting call the police on 101 and quote crime numbers-19000466078/19000450036 and ask to speak to either PC 14457 Allinson or PC 14853 Nicholson.