Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Chesterfield resident known for dressing up as spiderman has been selling his artwork at the towns market to raise money for Children in Need.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melanie O'Neil described her son, Mark Phillipson as “always thinking about other people” as he once again takes to the cobbles of Chesterfield market place to raise money for the national charity event.

You may have seen Mark before, dressed in his signature Spiderman outfit selling his own artwork and raising money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fundraising has become an annual event for Mark – who has raised money recently for both Children in Need and Comic Relief’s Red Nose day, which he refers to as his “good deeds”.

Mark Phillipson dressed as spiderman, saising money for Children in need.

Proud mother Melanie said: “He’s got the biggest heart you could possibly imagine. He’s so passionate, and he just tries to go above and beyond.

“I am super proud of him and everything he does.”

Mark, who turned 30 on November 10, is diagnosed with autism and epilepsy and was non-verbal until the age of five.

As well as his passions for fundraising and Spiderman, Mark is also a keen artist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield's Spiderman

He has produced vibrant, outside-the-box drawings and paintings for friends and family, as well as pieces he sells to raise money for charity.

Mark sets up his fundraisers with the help of his support workers from Voyage Carers, whom Melanie described as “brilliant.”

She said: “They’re absolutely fantastic with him and they set everything up for him. In general I can’t praise them enough.

“About four months ago Mark had a nasty fit but the care he received was brilliant. They just are brilliant, and they’ve helped me take a step back and allow Mark to live more independently.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield’s Spiderman will be at Chesterfield marketplace everyday this week with his support workers, in the run up to Children in Need on November 15.

Though he has sold all his fantastic artwork, Mark will be offering pictures with him dressed in his costume in exchange for donations to continue raising as much money as he can.

So far, the fundraising super hero has raised over £600 for the cause.

Melanie thanked everyone who has donated to Mark.

She said “The people are so great, donating to him and supporting him in what he is doing. I really can’t thank them enough.”