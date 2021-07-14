Chesterfield Motor Fest set to return with two shows

The attraction pulled in nearly 50,000 people when it was held in Chesterfield town centre in 2019.

It couldn’t take place last year because of the pandemic but will be back next month with two events.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This Rolls Royce was one of many vehicles on show at Chesterfield Motor Fest in 2019.

August 8 will see American cars showcased while August 15 will feature French cars.

Both shows are free to attend and will be held at Olympia House, Brimington Road, between 10am and 5pm.

Chesterfield market stallholders Bev Thomas and Adrian Ashton have been working hard to organise the shows.

Adrian said: “In 2019, it was absolutely fantastic to see many thousands of people head to the town centre to look at so many wonderful vehicles – and spend money in our local businesses.

"There really was a great atmosphere.

“It was such a shame we couldn’t hold the event last year because of coronavirus but we’re really looking forward to Chesterfield Motor Fest returning with these two shows in a few weeks’ time.

“There will be many eye-catching vehicles brought along by clubs and individuals.

“We want to give people something to look forward to and we want to help put smiles on people’s faces after what has been a very difficult time.

"I'd like to thank everyone involved in this year’s events and we can’t wait to see people on the days."

For more information about this year’s Chesterfield Motor Fest, contact Adrian on 07493687099.