Information event for veterans and families to be held in Chesterfield
An information event for veterans and their families will be held in Chesterfield at the end of the month.
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 9:46 am
Updated
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 9:47 am
It will take place at Chesterfield Town Hall between 9am and 12pm on July 30.
Open to all members of the armed forces – serving, retired, veterans and reservists – and their spouses, the event will include information and support on a number of things, including health and well-being, housing and re-employment.
The event has been running for more than seven years.
To confirm your attendance, email [email protected].