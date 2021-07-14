Information event for veterans and families to be held in Chesterfield

It will take place at Chesterfield Town Hall between 9am and 12pm on July 30.

Open to all members of the armed forces – serving, retired, veterans and reservists – and their spouses, the event will include information and support on a number of things, including health and well-being, housing and re-employment.

The event has been running for more than seven years.

To confirm your attendance, email [email protected].