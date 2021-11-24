Chesterfield model Charles Drury going on ‘quick holiday’ after split from former TOWIE star Lauren Goodger

Charles Drury and Lauren Goodger.

The builder and amateur football player took to Instagram on Wednesday evening to share a snap of himself about using a tanning bed before heading to the gym for a boxing session and a Caribbean dinner with pals, according to the Daily Mail.

Charles, who announced his split from former The Only Way Is Essex star Lauren last week, captioned the post 'Quick holidayyyy'.

A source told OK!: “Lauren and Charles split weeks ago. They weren't compatible anymore.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“She's really stressed as Larose is in hospital with a severe illness. She didn't expect him to announce the split while she's going through this really difficult period. He's had weeks to do this – why has he done this now?

“It's been such a scary time for Lauren. Her priority is Larose and making sure she gets better and out of hospital as quickly as possible.”

Lauren recently revealed the couple’s baby Larose has been in has been in hospital with a “severe illness”.

She later apologised to fans for Charles' decision to announce their split during Larose's hospital stay.

“I apologise for Charlie talking about our relationship status right now as our daughter is very ill and this is the least of my worries," she wrote.

“I do not wish to comment on the situation at this time as there is so much more to it but my priority is getting my daughter better.”

The Daily Mail reported that the saga began when Charles confirmed the couple had gone their “separate ways” but had vowed to “remain civil” for the sake of their daughter.

He wrote: “Only going to post this once, me & Lauren have decided to go our separate ways.

“Things must remain civil for the sake of our daughter, Lauren is great mum so when it comes to Larose we both have her best interest at heart so she will still see us both.

"I'd appreciate if people could stop making themselves busy & putting their 2 pence in as no drama is needed round here.”