NHS blunder sees £43 million salary advertised for receptionist role in Chesterfield

The eye-watering salary was originally advertised for a receptionist at Cygnet Acer Clinic in Chesterfield

The ad, for a front-of-house member of staff at Cygnet Acer Clinic in Mastin Moor, promised a 40-hour a week role and a huge pay packet of £43,440,800 a year.

That works out an hourly rate of £20,885.

It read: "We are looking for a friendly, professional Receptionist with a passion for making a difference to others.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"You'll be working 40 hours a week at Cygnet Acer Clinic, helping provide a safe, welcoming environment for colleagues, visitors and the people in our care.

"Cygnet Acer Clinic is a 28-bed service providing assessment, treatment and rehabilitation for women with personality disorder and complex needs or acute mental health needs."

Before Derbyshire Times’ readers rush to apply, the listing has since been changed and now reflects the actual salary of £20,885 a year.

Applications close on December 14.