Chesterfield man wins £15,000- while waiting for a tooth extraction

The tooth fairy came early for a Chesterfield man who won £15,000 while waiting for an appointment at the dentist.

Vernon Hall was waiting for his dentist to remove his broken tooth when he received a call from BOTB, who run lifestyle competitions.

Vernon received the call waiting at the dentist.

Presenter Christian Williams was tasked with breaking the good news.

“I’m actually at the dentist waiting for my tooth to be pulled, but I think you’re going to brighten my day a little bit,” was Vernon’s initial reaction on the call.

“I am gobsmacked, thank you so much. I’m genuinely shaking - wow."

Vernon, who usually enters BOTB’s iPhone competition, said he was glad to have upped the prize value.

And he already has big plans for the cash- including a possible new car for his daughter, who is learning to drive, and something special for his wife.

“We’ve been together for thirty years, married twenty this year, so maybe we’ll make that special,” he said.

“Oh, and maybe a new tooth."

BOTB presenter Christian Williams said: “What better way to brighten up someone’s day.

"Vernon seemed like such a great guy and a worthy winner. Hopefully, his visit to the dentist wasn’t too awful and he enjoys his windfall.”

