Chesterfield pub launches 'copper free' trial with spare change donated to Ashgate Hospice

A Chesterfield pub has launched a 'copper free' trial which sees all those pesky 1p and 2ps donated to a worthy cause.

Brimming With Beer, in Brimington, price all their stock to the nearest 5p- but offer certain percentage discounts which throw up prices that involve 'coppers'.

Ben Stephenson from Brimming with Beer.

Landlord Ben Stephenson said: "The time spent counting up copper doesn’t warrant doing basically, and after a recent trip to Czech Republic, where they round to the nearest Koruna, the decision was made to run a trial.

"A lot of customers will ask for their change to be put in the charity box if it’s not a significant amount.

"In the last three years, we’ve managed to collect a lot for Ashgate Hospice as a result.

"More than half of our customers pay by card so won’t be affected by the change. The most a customer would loose or gain is 2p."

The trial is set to run until September 30 and, if successful, Brimming with Beer will become 'copper free' permanently.

"We've already had a positive response, with customers saying it's a great idea," added Ben.

