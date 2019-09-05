Popular vegan market returns to Chesterfield town centre

Fans of the vegan lifestyle in Chesterfield will be able to enjoy all their favourite goodies this weekend as the Vegan Knights Market descends on the town for the fourth time.

Pizza, pies, doughnuts and cakes are just some of the vegan treats that will be on offer in Market Square on Sunday, September 8.

Fancy some vegan pizza?

Ethical jewellery, accessories and artwork will also be on offer from dozens of independent traders.

Jennie Sim, who runs Vegan Knights Events, said: “Chestefield is first and foremost a market town and this is a great way to celebrate that along with the fact that veganism is bigger than ever.

“This is because people are realising that veganism not only benefits animals but the environment. Even David Attenborough is a vegan now.

“Events like these support local businesses, fight misconceptions and bring vegan options, of which there are more than ever available now, to the table.”

This is the fourth time the market has landed in Chesterfield.

The event starts at 10am and, while stocks last, will run to around 4pm.

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/veganknightsmarket/

