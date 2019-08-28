Chesterfield man whose body was found in water at Walton Dam is named

A Chesterfield man whose body was found in the water at Walton Dam has been named.

At an inquest opening into his death, coroner Julie Robertson named him as 74-year-old Anthony Tate, of Ashgate Avenue, Ashgate, Chesterfield.

Mr Tate's body was found in the water at Walton Dam on Tuesday, August 20.

He was pronounced dead at 3.50pm.

The inquest in Chesterfield today heard that Mr Tate was a single man and was a former office worker who was retired.

The cause of death has not been yet been concluded but a 'suicide note' was found near the scene, Ms Robertson said.

The inquest was adjourned for a later date.

Initially when Mr Tate's body was recovered from the water Derbyshire police were unable to find out who he was.

Officers issued an appeal for help in identifying the man and as a result, a member of the public called police with concerns for a neighbour who hadn’t been seen for a number of days.

Detective Inspector Toby Fawcett-Greaves, who led the investigation, last week said: “I would firstly like to offer my sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the gentleman.

“Receiving news of this nature is extremely distressing and our officers are helping them to navigate through what will be a difficult and challenging time for them.

“We asked for help in identifying the man and it was a concerned member of the public, worried about their neighbour, who came forward.

“I would like to thank that concerned neighbour, and everyone else who contacted us to offer their assistance.”