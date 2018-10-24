The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the October 24 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Motoring

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Jane Anne Bell, 56, of Orchard Place, Killamarsh. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. Fined £240 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty.

Richard Jonathan Hardy, 44, of Greenside Avenue, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified. Driving record endorsed with six points. Committed to prison for eight weeks. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Richard Walter Ibbotson, 60, of Chatsworth Road, Rowsley, Matlock. Pleaded guilty to driving on a road, which was subject to a 40mph speed limit, at a speed exceeding 40mph. Fined £111 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Joshua Mark Hancock, 23, of Model Village, Creswell. Pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for three years. Committed to prison for 16 weeks. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Watson Charlesworth, 24, of Woodfield Road, Pinxton. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the drink-drive limit. Fined £440 and must pay a £44 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Kieran James Ellis, 19, of Rhodes Avenue, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle. Fined £166 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. No separate penalty.

Other

Ben Wayde Griffin, 24, of Annesley Close, Hasland, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Pleaded guilty to three counts of resisting a police officer. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Pleaded guilty to stealing a Remington Durablade valued at £50 belonging to Boots. Must pay £50 compensation. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge for 12 months imposed for an offence of possessing a controlled class B drug. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the conditional discharge of possessing 0.77grammes of the class B drug MMB-FUBINACA. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 0.62grammes of 5F-MDMB-PINACA, a class B drug. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a Samsung tablet valued at £150 belonging to Trevayler Residential Care Home, in Derby. Must pay £120 compensation. Community order to last until October 11, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 160 hours of unpaid work.

Kyle Scott Wood, 21, of Coniston Road, Newbold, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing an axe in a public place without good reason or lawful authority. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Graham Green, 59, of no fixed abode. Indicated a guilty plea that as a relevant offender within the terms of the Sexual Offences Act he failed to comply with notification requirements by failing to register within three days of release from custody either an address or as being of no fixed abode. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months. Committed an offence while subject to a conditional discharge of 12 months imposed for possessing a class B drug. No separate penalty.

Mary Holladay Lamar, 51, of Ashover Road, Old Tupton, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a wild bird namely a peregrine falcon. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £1,020 costs. Pleaded guilty to a further count of illegally possessing a peregrine falcon which had bot been registered and ringed or marked. Ordered that the birds be forfeited and the defendant be disqualified in dealing with any bird under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and owning any such bird, keeping them or transporting them. Committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months with 120 hours of unpaid work.

Ian Anthony Watson, 32, of Chester Street, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Community order revoked. Must pay £250 costs. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to harassment by sending text messages, attending an address and continuing to call a specific person. Community order to last until October 14, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Joshua Mark Hancock, 23, of Model Village, Creswell. Pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence by failing to attend with the responsible officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the suspended sentence. These included fraud by using someone’s bank card to make two purchases and a further fraud by using someone’s bank card to purchase more goods. In addition to two further original offences which were subject to the suspended sentence order of two counts of driving while disqualified. Suspended sentence order implemented with 42 weeks of custody.

Thomas James Meldrum, 21, of Summerwood Place, Dronfield. Indicated a guilty plea to attending and entering a specified address which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Committed an offence while subject to a conditional discharge for 12 months imposed for breaching a restraining order. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the conditional discharge of attending a specified address which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Committed to prison for four weeks.

Andrew David Richardson, 32, of West End Close, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay £200 compensation. Pleaded guilty to damaging a television. Must pay £300 compensation. Pleaded guilty to a further count of assault by beating. Must pay £100 compensation. Committed to prison for 23 weeks suspended for 24 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Grzegorz Sienkiewicz, 35, of Eastfield Drive, South Normanton, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Disqualified from driving for 38 months. Community order to last until October 14, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 240 hours of unpaid work.

Chantelle Margaret Hampshire, 25, of Wenlock Walk, Grassmoor, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. No separate penalty. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing cannabis, a controlled class B drug. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for six months imposed for an offence of being drunk and disorderly. No action taken on the breach. Community order to last until October 14, 2019, with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and an eight-week curfew with electronic monitoring and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.