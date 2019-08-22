Body found in water at Walton Dam has been identified as Chesterfield man, police say

A man whose body was found in the water at Walton Dam in Chesterfield earlier this week has been identified following an appeal for information.

The body was recovered from the water on Tuesday afternoon but at that time Derbyshire police were unable to find out who he was.

Officers issued an appeal for help in identifying the man yesterday and as a result, a member of the public called police with concerns for a neighbour who hadn’t been seen for a number of days.

His family was then traced and he has now been formally identified by a relative as a 74-year-old man from Ashgate, near Chesterfield. He has not yet been named.

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances in relation to the death.

Detective Inspector Toby Fawcett-Greaves, who led the investigation, said: “I would firstly like to offer my sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the gentleman.

“Receiving news of this nature is extremely distressing and our officers are helping them to navigate through what will be a difficult and challenging time for them.

“We asked for help in identifying the man and it was a concerned member of the public, worried about their neighbour, who came forward.

“I would like to thank that concerned neighbour, and everyone else who contacted us to offer their assistance.”