Chesterfield man who died suddenly aged 23 featured in powerful new series to raise awareness of sudden cardiac death

A Chesterfield man who died suddenly has been featured in a powerful new video series by the British Heart Foundation (BHF) to show the tragic reality of sudden cardiac death.

Family footage and images of Tom Henson have been featured in a striking video, which focuses on how the 23-year-old was looking forward to a dream trip to Florida – before the dream was snatched away.

Tom’s mum, Nikki O’Halloran, said: “Life was pretty good for Tom. He was still living at home with us, enjoying his job and friends and had a nice girlfriend. We were planning to go on holiday to Florida, and he had everything going for him.”

However, Tom was sadly unable to achieve his dream. The avid Sheffield United fan suffered a sudden cardiac arrest whilst playing football with a group of friends in Gosforth Fields, Dronfield, in July 2018.

Tom was just 23 when he tragically passed away.

Ambulance crews rushed Tom to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, but despite the best efforts of medics, sadly nothing could be done to save him.

Nikki said: “When we got there, we went to A&E and they took us into a relative’s room. We were asked to wait and then taken to see Tom. They were still working on him and that’s the moment I knew he’d gone, because usually they wouldn’t have let us in the room whilst they were still doing CPR and shocking him with a defib.

“But then we were told they’d been trying to save Tom for two hours and they had to take the decision to stop. They explained that normally they wouldn’t have continued trying to revive him for as long as that but Tom was so young and fit, they’d tried desperately to save him.

“We were then able to spend those last moments with Tom. We all felt numb. The hospital team gave us time to stay with Tom, but when we knew it was time to go home, leaving Tom there was very difficult.”

Tom’s family have been working to raise money for community defibrillators.

Tests later revealed that Tom had left ventricular hypertrophy and supravalvular stenosis, a congenital heart condition that occurs when the heart is still developing in the womb.

Although losing Tom was devastating, Tom’s family were determined for his legacy to live on. Nikki and Shaun O’Halloran, Tom’s stepfather, set up the Tom Henson Charity to raise money for community defibrillators.

So far, they have helped to provide 34 defibrillators across local communities. Tom’s younger brother Joe, inspired by the actions of the paramedics that day, also now works as a member of the 999 emergency response team, and volunteers as a community first responder in his spare time.

The family hope that sharing Tom’s story through the BHF’s new video series will also make a difference. Live on Facebook and YouTube, the series raises awareness that each week 12 young people under 35 die from sudden cardiac death in the UK.

The BHF is calling for donations to help continue their work.

It comes after the BHF previously unveiled a mural in Tom’s memory at Whittington Moor ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024. Tom’s mural was amongst 12 launched across the country, with each painting commemorating a talented young footballer or fan who died too soon. The artwork was also projected in Berlin ahead of England's match against Spain in the Euro Final last month.

To mark the sixth anniversary of Tom’s death, Shaun is also featured in the BHF’s Ticker Tapes podcast. He talks bravely about his memories of Tom and his legacy, how the family has coped with crippling grief and yet been inspired to use their experiences to raise vital funds and awareness.

Nikki added: “Tom would be happy to have his story shared to help the BHF raise awareness of sudden cardiac death.

“We don’t want anyone to go through what we went through - we wouldn’t wish this on anyone. Sudden cardiac death in the young happens all too often and we need to talk about it.”

The BHF is now urgently calling for donations so that it can fund lifesaving research to keep more hearts beating.

Dr Charmaine Griffiths, Chief Executive at the British Heart Foundation (BHF), said: “It is devastating that Tom’s hopes and dreams were cruelly snatched away from him. Our thoughts are with Tom’s family, and we want to thank them for working with us to help create this powerful series which shows the true reality of sudden cardiac death.

“Each week, 12 young people under the age of 35 are lost to sudden cardiac death in the UK. These are the lives of children, siblings and parents ended in an instant, leaving their loved ones distraught.

“We can help put an end to this tragic reality by funding more lifesaving research – but we can only do this with the help of our supporters. By donating to the BHF, we can protect precious hearts and create a future where young people dying from sudden cardiac death is a distant memory.”

The BHF is leading the way in cutting edge research and innovation into heart and circulatory disease and sudden cardiac death with groundbreaking studies underway across the UK and around the world.

The charity’s £30m CureHeart programme – the most ambitious research grant in the BHF’s history - aims to develop the first cures for inherited heart muscle diseases. Led by Professor Hugh Watkins at the University of Oxford, a team is developing revolutionary gene therapy technologies to target the genetic faults that can cause these conditions.

In another study, Professor Elijah Behr at St George’s, University of London, is hunting the genetic clues behind unexplained cardiac arrests.

Donations can be made to the British Heart Foundation at the link here.