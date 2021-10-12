Chesterfield man takes legal action against council over alleged data protection breach

Daniel Green received an apology from Chesterfield Borough Council earlier this year after a council employee was caught on video verbally abusing him.

Mr Green took the footage in July at the council’s Stonegravels Depot after claiming to have been ‘threatened’ earlier in the day by another council employee.

After asking repeatedly to speak to a manager, Mr Green, 27, is sworn at twice by a member of staff behind a counter at the office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield Borough Council promised a full investigation after the incident at Stonegravels Depot.

The council has apologised and says it ‘does not condone this type of behaviour towards any member of the public’.

However, when Mr Green posted the video of the council depot incident on YouTube, he says staff breached his data in comments on the site.

He said: “I think it is pathetic. We pay the council all this money in council tax and this is the sort of service we get.

"A data breach is very serious. They have written to me, admitted the breach has taken place and apologised but the way they have treated me throughout has been a joke.

"I have contacted a solicitor and will be taking legal action against the council.”

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council said: “The council has offered a full apology to Mr Green for the behaviour of our members of staff, and the subsequent issues he has raised with regard to data protection.

“The council does not condone this type of behaviour towards any member of the public.

"We can also confirm that a full investigation into the behaviours and reactions of the council staff has now taken place and appropriate action has been taken.

“We have written to Mr Green with regard to the data protection issue, advising him of his right to complain to the Information Commissioner should he wish.

"We will fully and appropriately engage with any contact from the Information Commissioner, but cannot comment further at this stage.”

Prior to the original incident, Mr Green says he was at home when he noticed ‘council officers’ climbing into the flat of a young woman who is one of his neighbours.

"One came back and threatened me with a claw hammer,” he added.