Objections pour in for controversial Chesterfield homes development amid claims services are at 'breaking point'

Among the residents objecting to a housing development at Dunston Chesterfield, are Isabel and Ceri Heppenstall, Philip Bines and Andrea and David Watwood.

Residents fear the planned Dunston Grange development of 500 new houses, a school and a pub or supermarket will merge the communities of Upper Newbold, Cutthorpe and Dunston.

The area is a greenfield site bordered by greenbelt, and people who live nearby say they will face traffic congestion, the loss of wildlife and a strain on facilities which are already ‘overstretched’ by the nearby 106-home Strata Development and the Skylarks site of 300 homes.

The Dunston Grange Residents’ Action Group has been formed to oppose plans and spokesperson David Watwood, from Cutthorpe, said planning committee dates had been put back until the end of the year at the earliest ‘due to the magnitude’ of the development.

"Many very well thought out objections continue to come in from individuals, interest groups and consulted organisations,” he said.

"It is clear the residents of this area and interested parties do not want this development to go ahead.”

Resident Michael Noble described the plans as a ‘step too far’.

In a recent letter to Chesterfield Borough Council planners, he said: “My wife and I have lived in Chesterfield for over 30 years and plan to stay here.

"However, over the last few years we have seen many changes that we do not believe complement the uniqueness of this lovely old market town.”

Another recent letter of objection says ‘services are at breaking point’.

The letter by Mr Alcock adds: “This would put massive extra strain on doctors, dentists and both junior and secondary schools.”

However, other residents have welcomed the inclusion of an indoor facility for the cricket ground.

Caroline Chatterton said it presents ‘a fantastic opportunity for the local area as we have nothing of the sort currently’.

William Davis Homes said it will ‘carefully considering all the comments’ it has received about Dunston Grange, but the site has already been allocated for housing as part of Chesterfield Borough Council’s Local Plan.

A spokesperson said the development will include ‘significant open space’ and a ‘local centre’, which could include a small supermarket and pub.