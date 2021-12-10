Chesterfield landlord prosecuted and fined £5,000

An officer from the authority’s private sector housing team carried out an inspection at a property on Jawbones Hill, Chesterfield, on November 24 last year.

This check confirmed the property was being operated as a licensable house in multiple occupation (HMO) – but the owner had not applied for a licence.

A landlord who has been operating a licensable house in multiple occupation without a licence has been fined £5000 at a prosecution brought by Chesterfield Borough Council.

Earlier this month, Andrew William Docherty, of Hill View Road, Brimington, pleaded guilty to a charge of operating a licensable HMO without a licence.

Magistrates in Derby issued a fine of £5,000 for operating a licensable HMO without a licence.

Docherty was also ordered to pay the borough council’s costs of more than £1,000 and pay a victim surcharge of £190.

Councillor Chris Ludlow, the authority’s cabinet member for housing, said: “Our private sector housing team work to protect those living in the private housing sector.

“We will take legal action against landlords and agents who let unlicensed HMOs or who rent properties that fall below the required standards.

“This prosecution should be seen as a strong warning to landlords across the borough that they must comply with the rules or face the consequences.”

If a property is occupied by five or more people in two or more households (including students or a group on one tenancy agreement) it will require a HMO licence. If you think a property you own or live in may need a licence, report it to the borough council’s private sector housing team by emailing [email protected]