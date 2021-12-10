Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after Chesterfield crash
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision in Chesterfield.
The collision happened on Chatsworth Road, close to the junction of Factory Street, at 4.50pm on Thursday and involved a 66-year-old pedestrian and a Nissan Leaf car.
The 66-year-old was taken to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital with life-threatening injuries and his family is aware.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident – in particular any drivers who may have dash cam footage that captured the incident.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 21*716843.
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs
Phone – call 101