Chesterfield event moves to online amid Omicron worries

The event will be streamed via the Chesterfield hospice’s Facebook page from 6pm on Sunday – www.facebook.com/ashgatehospice

The ceremony, which was to be held outside the hospice at Old Brampton, is an annual event which sees hundreds of north Derbyshire residents come together to remember their loved ones.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield-based Ashgate Hospice's Light Up a Life will be a virtual-only event due to Omicron.

Jack Wood, fundraising manager at Ashgate Hospice, said: “Due to the announcement from the Government to move to Plan B Covid measures and with cases of the Omicron variant quickly rising, we’ve made the difficult but sensible decision to cancel this Sunday’s ceremony.

“I know that a virtual-only ceremony doesn’t come close to us all joining together to remember our loved ones, but I do hope that it brings some comfort at this time.

“I would like to say a special thank you to everyone who has dedicated a star in memory of someone special and to our main sponsors, Harold Lilleker and Sons, and the other businesses who have supported our appeal this year.

“As Covid restrictions have tightened once again, we hope that our community can understand the steps we are taking to help keep our staff, volunteers, attendees and community safe and to help prevent the further spread of the virus.”

Mr Wood added: “I know that for many people the switching on of the hospice lights is a festive tradition and an important way for them to remember their loved ones.

“That is why we are inviting our local community to see the lights at a time that is convenient for them.

“They will be shining brightly from 4:30pm every evening until January 5.”

Personal appointments to view the lights and remember a loved one alongside a member of the hospice’s supportive care team will also be available to anyone who feels that might be helpful for them. Email Ashgate’s individual giving officer, Amy Buxton, at [email protected] to arrange.

To remember someone you love and to make a dedication, visit www.ashgatehospice.org.uk/light-up-a-life or call 01246 567 250.