Investigations underway into death of Derbyshire police officer

On Thursday, Chesterfield Coroner’s Court heard 46-year-old David Burden died at his home in Shirebrook on November 17.

Peter Nieto, area coroner, said a provisional cause of death had been given as ‘ligature suspension’ and added that toxicological test results were pending.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Derbyshire police officer has sadly died aged 46, an inquest heard.

Mr Nieto said Mr Burden was a police constable.

He added: “There is going to be further evidence to be obtained, including a police file which will be provided in due course.”

Enquiries will also be made with Mr Burden’s GP and secondary mental health services, according to Mr Nieto.

He said: “As there’s further information that needs to be gathered so the circumstances can be understood, I am going to adjourn the inquest and set a review date for February 10.”

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123 or email [email protected]