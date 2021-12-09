Holmewood bomb squad incident: Man in his 60s remains released on bail
A man remains released on bail after he was arrested in Holmewood on suspicion of making or preparing explosives with intent.
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 12:20 pm
Police revealed on Monday that they found a number of ‘suspicious items’ at a house on Shakespeare Street.
An Army bomb squad attended and a number of nearby properties were evacuated for several hours.
A man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of making or preparing explosives with intent.
On Thursday morning, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “The man remains released on bail.
“The man is in his 60s and it is not being treated as terrorism-related at this time.”