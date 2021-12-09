Holmewood bomb squad incident: Man in his 60s remains released on bail

Police revealed on Monday that they found a number of ‘suspicious items’ at a house on Shakespeare Street.

An Army bomb squad attended and a number of nearby properties were evacuated for several hours.

A man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of making or preparing explosives with intent.

Police and an Army bomb squad were called to Holmewood on Monday.

On Thursday morning, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “The man remains released on bail.